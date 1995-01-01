Since its inception, the JOURNAL OF CONTEMPORARY ART has featured conversations with and projects by a diverse international group of emerging and established artists such as Marina Abramovic, Arakawa, Judith Barry, Christo, Larry Clark, Maureen Connor, General Idea, Gilbert and George, Antony Gormely, Dan Graham, Renée Green, Jeff Koons, Jonathan Lasker, Wolfgang Laib, Imi Knoebel, Rita McBride, Annette Messager, Mariko Mori, Mark Morrisroe, Takashi Murakami, Cady Noland, Adrian Piper, Mimmo Rotella, Sean Scully, Richard Serra, Cindy Sherman, Kiki Smith, Bill Viola, and many others.



The JOURNAL OF CONTEMPORARY ART was originally founded in 1988 by two artists, Philip Pocock and John Zinsser. They were joined by two critics, Jonathan Seliger and Klaus Ottmann, who served as contributing editors. In 1991 Klaus Ottmann became the Publisher and Editor of the JOURNAL. In 1995 the JOURNAL ceased to be a printed publication and became an online magazine.

